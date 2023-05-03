Madras man sentenced to 50 years for child sexual abuse

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison related to child sexual abuse.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said Christopher Drew Licence pleaded guilty to eight charges related to the abuse of a girl from the time she was six through 10 years old.

Prosecutors say the victim’s mother gave police permission to take the girl’s phone. A detective then began interacting with Licence, pretending to be the girl.

At Licence’s sentencing, the victim’s statement was read to the court. The girl wrote that the abuse would not break her and she would “write my own story and it will be a good story; filled with hope, strength and joy and love; good REAL healthy love.”

License is not eligible for any type of early release, which means he would be in prison well into his 80s. And afterward, prosecutors say he’ll be under post-prison supervision for the rest of his life and will be required to register at the sex offender.