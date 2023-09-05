Man suspected in string of Madras business burglaries arrested, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man suspected in multiple business burglaries in Madras was arrested over the weekend.

Madras Police say Theodore Arce, Jr., 37, is facing seven counts of burglary, five counts of theft and multiple counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

The alleged burglaries started on Aug. 19. Police say a food court at SE 5th and D Streets reported the business had been broken into and several items were taken. The same business was hit again on Aug. 27, with more items and cash stolen.

The next day, the owner of a storage facility said their business on SE 6th Street had been burglarized. Among the items taken was a custom car trailer. Madras Police say officers were called to the same location later that night for a burglary in progress, but the burglar was able to get away.

Then on Saturday at 12:09 a.m., officers from multiple agencies responded to a burglary alarm on SE D Street and captured Arce has he ran from the building, police said.

Madras Police say evidence obtained during the investigation linked Arce to all of the burglaries.