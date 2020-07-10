Madras brothers plead not guilty to shooting death of 18-year-old

Two Madras brothers pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old earlier this month.

The brothers, 18-year-old Jakobi Washington and 19-year-old Josiah Washington have been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jonathan Bonfield.

The pair appeared via video for their first court appearance.

Bonfield was shot at least once the night of July 1st after an altercation among the three, according to police.

Both brothers believed to be involved in the shooting were later located at 1015 SW Kenwood Drive, about a quarter-mile from the scene of the shooting, Madras Police Sgt. Steve Webb has said.

The two will remain in jail and have been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide, second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.