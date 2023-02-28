▶️ Madras boys, girls basketball win play-in games, off to state tournament

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Monday night was a double-header for Madras basketball with state playoff berths on the line.

First was the boys play-in game. The White Buffaloes (13-11) took on North Bend (10-14) at home and defeated the Bulldogs 64-50.

They now travel to Baker (21-4) on Saturday.

The Lady Buffaloes (16-8) hosted Hidden Valley (6-17) in their play-in game and defeated the Mustangs 55-23.

Madras travels to Cascade (14-6) for their first-round state playoff match-up.