Madras Awarded ODOT Safe Routes to Schools Grant Funding

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Madras was awarded grant funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School Construction Grant Program.

The grant was given for an infrastructure project on 7th Street between “B” and “D” Streets which is a designated route for students attending Madras Elementary School and Madras High School.

Improvements along this route will greatly increase safe walking and biking routes for students and all members of the community.

“The City of Madras will receive $300,000 from the program to replace a two-block section on 7th Street between “B” and “D” Streets which is one of the busiest streets in town. The project will include replacing sidewalks, adding ADA ramps, new curbing, drainage, and paving,” stated Public Works Coordinator Michele Quinn.

The area being upgraded is next to the largest and most-utilized City-owned park, Sahalee Park, which provides additional positive impact for the community.

ODOT received 99 applications for the Safe Routes to School Competitive Construction Grant Program and awarded funding to 43 projects for a total of $28.3 million.

These projects support under-resourced communities in constructing safer walking, biking and rolling routes with investments in infrastructure such as crossings, sidewalks and bike lanes and flashing beacons.

“Funding from grants like the ODOT Safe Routes to Schools grant, are critical for smaller cities like Madras. City staff pursue millions of grant dollars every year to improve or expand city infrastructure. While we may not be awarded all that we pursue, every dollar helps build a better place for our residents to live, work and play,” stated City Administrator Gus Burril.



