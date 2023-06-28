Madras approves homeless ordinance, allowing two places to sleep, but not stay

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two places to go and no staying in one spot is the basis of a new homeless ordinance passed by the City of Madras.

The new law says camping will be prohibited during the day on city property but allowed after dark.

There are friends, family, ” said a homeless commenter. “I don’t have a family. That is all I got.

“There seems to be a special privileged group of people that don’t have any responsibility and don’t follow any laws,” said another commenter.

Strong comments before the city of Madras adopted a homeless ordinance on Tuesday.

The ordinance allows the homeless to only live in two specific places, on city property adjacent to the Willow Creek area and West of the city’s new homeless service center, which is under construction on the Third Street right of way.

“It allows the city to be compliant with the case law and state law,” said Madras Community Development Director Nick Snead. Secondly, it clearly identifies where the homeless can go to camp if they need to and then three, in doing, it allows us to make sure to minimize the impact to our businesses, to our neighborhoods and to our industrial areas where we can a lot of our large employers.

The ordinance that passed says the homeless have to gather their belongings every day and move to a new location.

Camping is prohibited on all city property one hour after sunrise and one hour before sunset, except for those two designated areas.

Before the vote, council members got a chance to share their own thoughts on the new homeless rules.

“It’s a living document,” said city councilor Gabriel Soliz. It is something that we can adopt and adapt and modify as the time goes on.

“We have to prove this ordinance because of the law that was coming, but basically, we wouldn’t have done anything until the shelter came in,” said Councilor Patricia Spencer.

“Moving them every day, I am not in support of,” said Councilor Jennifer Holcomb.

“The path to hell is paved with good intentions,” said Councilor Mike Seibold. “So that is not a viable option. We can’t just carve out a piece of the city and make it a homeless tent.

The ordinance passed, despite two votes against it.

It goes into effect 30 days from Tuesday, but with the shelter still being built, enforcement will start out more lenient.

“I envision a 60, maybe 90-day transition period, where we are going to be working with these residents, making sure they understand the regulations, what resources are out for them,” Snead said. So, there is not snap or immediate reaction that they are not prepared.”

The city of Madras says enforcing the new homeless ordinance will have to be a collaborative effort, including homeless advocates, non-profits, and law enforcement.

Fines will be a last resort; compliance is really the goal.

The homeless service center will provide seasonal shelters but be available 24/7 for service providers to help those in need.