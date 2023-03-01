City of Madras appoints Interim Director of Police Services

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Madras City Council authorized Tim Plummer as the new Interim Director of Police Services on Tuesday, the city announced.

The city says Plummer has more than 30 years of professional experience in public safety ranging from patrol work to administration. The current contracted Interim Director, Steve Bartol, ended his duties on February 24, and Plummer’s first day will be March 27.

“Director Bartol was exceptional in helping the staff and officer of Madras PD navigate through a difficult time the past six months. With his wide range of experience, we feel Sgt. Plummer will carry on that same exceptional service for our police department and community,” said HR Director Charo Miller.

Sgt. Plummer will be acting Interim Director of Police Services until a Police Chief is hired.

The City Council also appointed Derek Ables as the new Airport Manager for Madras Municipal Airport and announced that City Administrator Gus Burril has submitted his resignation.