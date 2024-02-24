Madras animal shelter to shut down after failing to reach contract with county

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Jefferson County animal shelter is closing its doors after failing to reach a deal on a new contract with the county.

Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch announced Friday it failed to reach an agreement with county officials and will have to close its shelter in Madras by June 30 when the current contract ends.

The non-profit says it will start to reduce shelter capacity and limit animal intakes as it prepares for the closure. It’s urging the community to come and adopt one of the 98 animals currently in its care.

The shelter had been seeking an extension on its contract with the county, along with an increase in pay.

“The abandoned and stray animals in Jefferson County are the responsibility of the county to find a solution to. We wanted to come to the table to help them for the welfare of the animals. But that’s very different than you will assume all financial responsibility,” said Jan Forrester of Rockn EZ Rescue Ranch.

Central Oregon Daily reached out to the county for comment Friday, but did not hear back by the time this article was published.