Madras 18-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder after shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Madras man was arrested Tuesday night on attempted murder charges after a reported drive-by shooting, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 2nd and J Streets.

Shortly after the reported shooting, police were notified that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at St. Charles in Madras, which was placed on a brief lockdown.

The victim was later airlifted to St. Charles in Bend and is expected to survive, police said.

Officers later arrested 18-year-old Kane Handsaker and charged him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Madras Police Department Detectives Steve Webb or Brent Schulke at 541-475-2424.

The Madras Police Department appreciates the assistance of the members of the Central Oregon Major Incident Team and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team.