Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

by The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Giant balloons once again wafted through miles of Manhattan, high school and college marching bands from around the country were back, and so were the crowds at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After being crimped by the coronavirus last year, the event returned in full Thursday, though with precautions.

The Thanksgiving parade is the latest U.S. holiday event to make a comeback amid the ongoing pandemic.

Still, some safety measures continued. Parade staffers and volunteers had to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and most were required to wear masks.