▶️ High-flying balloon characters star in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK (AP) — Throngs of spectators have lined the streets of New York as colorful, high-flying balloons help usher in the holiday season at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual tradition packed streets as a procession of giant inflatables and floats streamed for more than 40 blocks from Central Park to Herald Square.

International cartoon sensation Bluey, the Australian cattle pup, made her parade debut Thursday morning. She towered as tall as a four-story building and stretched as wide as seven taxi cabs. \

This year’s parade featured 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 10 performance groups, 700 clowns and one Santa Claus.