M.J. Murdock Trust to match Latino Community Assoc. donations up to $75K

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has awarded a $75,000 challenge grant to the Latino Community Association (LCA) for its work empowering Latino families in Central Oregon.

The LCA requested the grant to match donations from individuals and businesses, which will go towards a Latino Family Empowerment Center.

The Murdock Trust will match gifts from new and returning donors dollar for dollar, until $75,000 is reached.

The LCA’s work includes workforce training, youth education, health outreach, and pandemic relief.

Steven G.W. Moore, the Trust’s Executive Director, said the grant is meant to “reinvigorate and grow LCA’s donor base and incentivize new donors.”

“Unprecedented times call for an approach to our work that is not ‘business as usual,'” he said. “We value your [LCA’s] work and mission, and hope this grant will help you advance your efforts in this unique time.”

LCA has given almost $4 million in aid to laid-off and quarantined workers since the start of the pandemic.

They have also given away masks and sanitizer, and partnered with health organizations to host COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics.

To contribute cash, stocks or cryptocurrencies, visit https://latinocommunityassociation.org/Donate