M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awards more than $881K to C.O. organizations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust on Thursday published its Winter 2022 Grants Report, which included $881,500 for Central Oregon organizations.

The Trust approved 103 grants totaling more than $30 million to nonprofits in the Pacific Northwest, including 31 grants totaling $12.5 million for Oregon nonprofits.

In Central Oregon $242,500 went to Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center for construction of their new facility in order to serve more individuals and families.

The High Desert Museum received $289,000 to expand their programs to strengthen visitor experience and engagement.

Mosaic Medical received $350,000 for a new construction to serve rural patients.

The full report is available online here. A comprehensive list of all grantees can be found here.