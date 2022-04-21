M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awards more than $881K to C.O. organizations

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Thursday, April 21st 2022

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust on Thursday published its Winter 2022 Grants Report, which included $881,500 for Central Oregon organizations. 

The Trust approved 103 grants totaling more than $30 million to nonprofits in the Pacific Northwest, including 31 grants totaling $12.5 million for Oregon nonprofits. 

In Central Oregon $242,500 went to Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center for construction of their new facility in order to serve more individuals and families. 

The High Desert Museum received $289,000 to expand their programs to strengthen visitor experience and engagement. 

Mosaic Medical received $350,000 for a new construction to serve rural patients. 

The full report is available online here. A comprehensive list of all grantees can be found here.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...