Luke Bryan reschedules Bend shows for fall 2021

Country fans take heart…Luke Bryan has rescheduled his Bend shows for September 30 and October 1, 2021.

The Les Schwab Amphitheater made the announcement Wednesday, saying Morgan Wallen and Runaway June are set to open both nights.

Bryan was initially scheduled to play LSA later this month.

He’s just the third artist to play multi-day shows at the Old Mill venue, joining Phish and Widespread Panic.

Bryan was only playing multiple nights at two stops on the tour, including Bend. The tour also includes shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In October, Bryan’s 2013 “Crash My Party” album was named Album of the Decade by the Academy of Country Music.

He’s also a judge on ABC’s American Idol.

If you had tickets to the Thursday show in 2020, you’ve got tickets to the Thursday show in 2021. Likewise, if you had tickets to the Friday show in 2020, you’ve got tickets to the Friday show in 2021.

If you can’t make the new dates, you have until July 25 to request a refund.

If you paid cash and would like a refund for your tickets, please call the Ticket Mill at 541-318-5457 to arrange to collect your refund.

If you purchased tickets online through Etix, call them at 1-919-653-0443 or 1-800-514-3849 to arrange a refund.