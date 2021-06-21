LPGA moves Portland Classic tournament over homeless camp concerns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Classic is changing its location for this year’s LPGA tournament over concerns about nearby homeless camps.

The tournament director told KOIN 6 News they decided to relocate the 2021 tournament to the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, citing the city’s rise in homelessness, including the area surrounding Columbia Edgewater.

They also cited the health and safety of the LPGA players, staff, fans and local community.

With thousands of people coming to the city for the tournament each year, there are increasing safety concerns because of people living near the parking lots.

Now in its 50th year, the Portland Classic will take place September 16-19.

Organizers said it is the longest-running non-major tournament on the LPGA tour.

The 72-hole tournament has a $1.4 million purse and will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel.