‘Lower Log Deck Fire’ sees an update in size as GPS imaging assists

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The ‘Lower Log Deck Fire’ burning in Warm Springs was lowered in size by officials on Friday as GPS imaging helped get a better picture for crews.

According to Warm Springs Fire Management Public Information Officer Javin Demmick, the fire is now estimated at 491 acres as of Friday evening, down from it’s previous estimate of 1,300 acres.

Demmick said crews were able to get a better understanding and mapping of the fire from the air with helicopter assistance.

The fire is now fully lined and is 50% contained.

A combustion at the former Warm Springs Mill caused the three small fires to start, eventually crossing the Deschutes River and burning into one fire.