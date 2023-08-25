▶️ Little Did I Know: Lower Deschutes River

Recently Little Did I Know hit the road, or more accurately, Scott went on vacation and couldn’t help himself.
While out on a multi-day raft trip, he realized there was a lot in the Lower Deschutes River area he didn’t know about.
So the iPhone camera came out, the investigation kicked in, and the rest is literally, history.
MORE LITTLE DID I KNOW
RELATED: Little Did I Know: G.P. Putnam
RELATED: Little Did I Know: Bluemoon
RELATED:Little Did I Know: History of Central Oregon mountain biking
RELATED: Little Did I Know: Taking on the Big Butte Challenge
RELATED: Little Did I Know: Mt. Bachelor vs. Broken Top tale of the tape