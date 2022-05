by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

What do you do when you’ve been retired for a long time, you’re sick of day-time television and you’re flat out bored?

Well if you’re sisters Valda and Elaine York the answer is you go out and get a job.

Not just any job, but a job together as lunch ladies at Crook County High School.

Eric Lindstrom has the story of the lunch ladies with a whole lot of experience.