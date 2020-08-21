Loughlin, Giannulli get prison time in college bribery plot

BOSTON (AP) — “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been sentenced to prison for using their wealth and privilege to cheat their daughters’ way into the college of their choice.

Loughlin was ordered to serve two months behind bars while Giannulli was sentenced to five months after they pleaded guilty in May to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

Neither was a rower. Both Loughlin and Giannulli expressed remorse in statements at separate hearings.

They were ordered to surrender on Nov. 19.