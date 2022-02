by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of loud explosions reported Sunday across the region.

In a Facebook post, the agency said they didn’t have any more on the ongoing investigation.

According to social media posts, could be heard and felt from Sisters to Bend to Redmond.

Central Oregon Daily’s Karli Olson is trying to get more information and will have an update tonight at 5 p.m.