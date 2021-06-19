Lost hikers rescued in the Three Sisters Wilderness

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two lost hikers were assisted out of the Three Sisters Wilderness south west of Sisters by Deschutes County Search and Rescue early Saturday morning.

The pair, from Yahmill, OR, called Deschutes County Dispatch around 8:30 PM Friday stating they were lost near Yapoah Lake and their phone was almost dead, according to Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator Deputy Shane Zook.

A special services deputy contacted the couple and told them to stay at their current location and called out SAR.

Six volunteers responded using the coordinates dispatch was able to get from the phone.

”The hikers had wandered a good distance from the nearest trail”, said Deputy Zook.

Because of that, and the remote location, rescuers didn’t reach the two until 12:40 AM.

The couple, a female and male in their early 30s, were in good health and able to hike out to the trailhead.

The mission wrapped up at 3:30 AM Saturday.