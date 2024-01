by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Wild video shows the moments that a woman clung to the hood of a driving car in downtown Los Angeles after thieves snatched her French Bulldog while she was outside of a store last week.

Ali Zacharias says another woman snatched the dog while she was sitting on the outdoor patio of a whole foods. Then she chased the dognapper and jumped on the hood of her car.

Zacharias fell off about a block away.

The dog has not yet been recovered.