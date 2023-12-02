Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer running for re-election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., announced Thursday she will run for re-election from the 5th Congressional District.

“We have achieved significant milestones and I’m ready to continue building on the progress we have made. Together, we can keep fighting for Oregon’s future,” Chavez-DeRemer said on X.

Chavez-DeRemer is in her first term in Congress.

It’s not yet clear who her opponent will be on the Democratic side. Among those running are Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who Chavez-DeRemer defeated in 2022, and Oregon state Representative Janelle Bynum.

The 5th District is seen by forecasters as a toss-up, so expect a lot of money on campaign ads to be spent in this race.

RELATED: Kotek endorses Janelle Bynum for Oregon’s 5th District

RELATED: Chavez-DeRemer discusses House speaker vote, conflict in Israel