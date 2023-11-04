▶️ Thousands celebrate Lord’s Acre Day with the Powell Butte community

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Saturday morning brought thousands of people out to the Powell Butte Christian Church to celebrate Lord’s Acre Day.

The Autumn tradition began in 1947 with ranchers and family farms donating the yield from one acre of land raising money to build a church.

These days the event offers the sale of meats from local ranchers, pies, candy, crafts and an auction for home-made quilts.

A 10K run and 5K walk kicks off the day followed by a concert and a BBQ lunch.

This is the 77th year the event has been held and has grown into a favorite community tradition.

The event raises as much as $80,000 for church maintenance, scholarships and missions.

