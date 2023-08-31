Evacuation levels updated for Lookout Fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire managers on Thursday issued updated evacuation levels for the Lookout Fire in the Willamette National Forest. More than 900 personnel are battling the 24,340-acre fire. It is 17% contained.

The following areas are being upgraded to a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice:

Horse Creek Rd. east of the Horse Creek Bridge.

Foley Hot Springs

The following areas remain on a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice:

Mona Campground.

Lookout Campground

H.J. Andrews Headquarters

The area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

Level 3 means leave immediately. Danger is current or imminent and you should evacuate now. If you choose to ignore this notice, emergency services may not be able to assist you further. Do not delay leaving to gather items or protect your home. Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until it is safe.

The following areas are being upgraded to a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice:

Hwy. 242 to the 220 spur

Belknap Springs Rd. S.

Yale Ln.

Camp Yale Rd

The following areas remain on a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice:

Horse Creek Rd. west and north of Horse Creek Bridge.

Hall Rd.

Sullivan Ln.Alma Dr.

Old Foley Ridge Rd.

5600blk of Delta Dr.

Areas south of McKenzie Hwy. from milepost 50.5 to milepost 54

Horse Creek Lodge

North Bank Rd.

Areas east of the McKenzie Bridge to, and including Drury Ln. north of Hwy. 126, but south of the McKenzie River.

Areas north of Hwy. 126 east of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to the east end of Taylor Rd.

Hwy 126 from the Hwy 242 junction to Scott Rd.

Belknap Hot Springs Rd.

The area east of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County. (Additional evacuations are in Linn County)

Areas north of Hwy. 126 west of the .5 mile mark on Mill Creek Rd. to Blue River

Reservoir Rd. at the 1501 junction.

The area south of Hwy 126 to the McKenzie River from the east end of McKenzie River Dr. to the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd.

Residents on a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice who need assistance with large animal sheltering should call Lane County Animal Services at 541-285-8227.

Level 2 means you must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, and this may be the only notice that you receive. Public safety personnel cannot guarantee they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

The following areas remain on a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice:

Areas south of Hwy. 126 from Blue River Reservoir Rd. east to the east end of McKenzie River Dr.

The area south of Hwy 126 from the McKenzie River Bridge just east of Taylor Rd. to Scott Creek Rd.

McKenzie River Dr. and areas directly to the south and east.

Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information.

Evacuation notices are also in effect in Linn County related to the Lookout Fire. Visit www.LinnSheriff.org or @LinnSheriff on Facebook for evacuation notices within Linn County.

An evacuation map is available at www.LaneCounty.org/LookoutFire

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at www.LaneAlerts.org