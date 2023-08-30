Lookout Fire closes part of Highway 126; Closure also on Highway 242

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Multiple highway closures were reported Thursday between Sisters and Eugene due to wildfire activity.

The Lookout, Horse Creek, and Pothole Fires Facebook page reports that some spot fires were discovered on the east side of Highway 126 about four miles north of the junction of Highways 126 and 242. The largest is about 1.5 acres.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed a 20-mile stretch of Highway 126 between the intersections of Highway 20 and Highway 242, the McKenzie Pass Highway to aid firefighters as they take full suppression actions. There was no indication on when it will reopen.

The Oregon Department of Transportation also the McKenzie Pass Highway is closed in both directions 14 miles west of Sisters and seven miles east of the intersection with Highway 126.

The Lookout Fire is at 22,317 acres and 17% contained as of Wednesday morning. The fire was started by lightning on Aug. 5.

