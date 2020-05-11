Longtime Redmond teacher ID’d as Scout Lake drowning victim

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has identified the woman who drowned Sunday in a paddleboarding accident at Scout Lake as 44-year-old Valerie Mallory, a Warm Springs teacher who spent many years in the Redmond School District.

Undersheriff Mark Heckathorn said EMTs and deputies were called to the lake, near Suttle Lake, around 12:35 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said Mallory apparently paddled her paddleboard out into Scout Lake and fell off.

“Her husband swam out to help her, when she called for help,” Adkins said Monday. “He was unable to help her and he became tired, calling for help. Another person swam out to Valerie and found her unconscious, brought her to shore where several people assisted with performing CPR on her, without success.”

Medics from the Sisters/Camp Sherman Fire Department arrived but were unable to resuscitate the woman, Heckathorn said.

The warm weather and loosening of stay home orders have brought people from their homes out into the woods and lakes in high numbers to recreate over the weekend, Heckathorn said.