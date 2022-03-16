Longtime Redmond educator named principal at Tumalo Community School

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond School District has announced Sam Platt has been selected as the next Principal of Tumalo Community School.

Platt currently serves as the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director of Ridgeview High School, a position he has held since 2020.

Platt served as the Assistant Principal of Obsidian Middle School from 2014 to 2020 and as a teacher in the Redmond School District since 2007, at Elton Gregory Middle School and Evergreen Elementary School (now closed).

He has spent his entire 15-year career in the District.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to join the Tumalo Community School family. I have always admired Tumalo and the incredible connection the school has to the community,” Platt said. “I look forward to working together with our staff, students, families and community to continue the amazing growing and learning that Tumalo is known for!”

Platt will take over as principal on July 1, replacing Tony Vicknair, who has served as Tumalo Community School’s interim principal for the 2021-22 school year.

“I predict that Sam Platt will be an outstanding Principal for Tumalo Community School,” Superintendent Charan Cline said. “I am impressed with Sam’s commitment to the school district and his desire to become an integral part of the community of Tumalo. He is the right person to lead Tumalo forward.”