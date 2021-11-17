Longtime EDCO leader Roger Lee to resign; interim CEO named

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Economic Development for Central Oregon CEO Roger Lee has announced he will leave the nonprofit in December after 22 years of helping attract and incubate new businesses throughout the region.

The EDCO Board of Director’s Executive Committee is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Stark as interim CEO, effective January 3rd, 2022.

Jon Stark has been with EDCO and Redmond Economic Development Inc (REDI) for the past 13 years, most recently as the REDI Senior Director, where under his leadership Redmond’s economy has seen rapid employment growth, including over an 80% growth in manufacturing jobs over the past decade.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to be of service to this exceptional team, its Board of Directors and the Central Oregon business community to continue the legacy of Roger Lee’s accomplishments while leading the organization into the future by creating jobs, wealth and capital investment across the region,” Stark said.

EDCO’s Executive Committee, on behalf of the EDCO Board of Directors, recently accepted Lee’s resignation and put into action the organization’s succession plan.

After 22 years as the CEO of EDCO, Roger Lee will leave his position on December 10th to pursue another opportunity in the community.

Stark’s interim CEO position will last until a permanent CEO is named.

“I am personally very excited that Jon has accepted this new role. His 13 years of successes in Redmond and serving REDI have absolutely prepared him for a larger role in the region,” said Carolyn Eagan, current EDCO President of the Board of Directors and the City of Bend’s ­­­­Recovery Strategy and Impact Officer.” It’s not typical that an organization has two OEDA recognized Economic Development Leaders of the Year. EDCO is so lucky to have an outstanding economic developer leader in line to follow a legendary one.”

Lee, EDCO’s outgoing CEO noted, “I’m excited about the future impact EDCO will continue to have in the region, for Jon’s very capable leadership in the interim and the opportunity for a career change with Summit Bank. The organization has been very good to me and my family over the years and I’m honored to have had the rare chance to make what I’m hopeful will be a lasting contribution.”

During his tenure, Lee had received multiple awards and accolades, most recently being named the 2021 Oregon Economic Development Leader of the Year by statewide organization Oregon Economic Development Association (OEDA), while EDCO has grown to be the largest private economic development organization in Oregon.