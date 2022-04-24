Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history who was a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.

His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause.

A staunch conservative on economic and social issues, he also teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance.

He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court.

He retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.