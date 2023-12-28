▶️ Dealing with loneliness in the new year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dark winter months and colder weather may leave many feeling a lot lonelier during this time of the year.

Kat Mastrangelo, Executive Director at Volunteers in Medicine, spoke with Megan Sinclair on Good Morning Central Oregon to discuss the effects of loneliness, and how you can remedy it.

One way that Mastrangelo suggested to combat loneliness is creating connections with others through volunteer work. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can find different organizations on Connect Central Oregon.