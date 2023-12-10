▶️ Thousands come out to shop local at the Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Locavore held their 15th annual Holiday Gift Faire Saturday at the Universalist Unitarian Church in Bend.

A packed crowd came to shop locally made food products, crafts and artisan gifts just in time for the holiday season.

With over 80 vendors on hand at this popular event, shoppers were guaranteed to find unique and sustainable gifts while keeping their money local.

“I think that a lot of people are becoming more and more interested in supporting the local economy, supporting their neighbors who are crafters and artisans and less interested in stuff,” said

Nicolle Timm-Branch, the founder and executive director of Locavore.

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit the Locavore non-profit and help them carry out their mission for the year to come.

