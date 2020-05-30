Locals look to show solidarity in Floyd’s death with Saturday rally

Protests over George Floyd’s death have erupted across the country. Locally, a group is planning a solidarity rally in downtown Bend on Saturday.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after he was restrained by an officer who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck. Derek Chauvin, the police officer, was charged with third-degree murder Friday.

The rally is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the corner of Wall St. and Newport Ave.

Organizer Adriana Aquarius said she lives in fear of being discriminated against or killed and she wants to show support for all communities.

“We’re really far from Minneapolis,” Aquarius said. “We don’t have a big minority here. But I want it to be shown that even in little towns like ours, we have a voice, we can make a difference. What we do matters and counts, especially if it is being laid out on social media for everybody to see.”

Aquarius said violence will not be welcomed at the Bend event, but police said they are always prepared for any situation.

“Our goal is to make sure that people have an opportunity for their voice to be heard,” Lt. Clint Burleigh, with the Bend Police Department, said. “Everybody, especially right now and with what’s going on, needs to be heard. People need to exercise their First Amendment right. The thing we don’t want to happen is any type of injury or damage.”

Lt. Burleigh said Bend Police is aware of tomorrow’s rally and is in touch with event organizers.