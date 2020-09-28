▶️ Local wineries must wait to see – and taste – wildfire smoke impacts on 2020 harvest

The skies across Oregon have cleared from this years’ catastrophic wildfires.

And while the damage in the fire zones is painfully obvious, there is one place the effects of fire might not be seen for years – Oregon’s wine industry.

Harvest will begin in vineyards around Central Oregon over the next few weeks.

Smoke taint could effect lighter reds and whites because those varietals don’t usually have smoky flavors.

Researchers continue to study methods to filter or even chemically strip the smoky compounds out of wine after fermentation.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann checked in with some local vineyards to see what impacts, if any, the smoke will have on the harvest.