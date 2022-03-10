▶️ Local vaccine clinics see a slow down; staying steady with boosters

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is not what it used to be in Deschutes County.

10-year-old Ben Anderson did receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, ready for school to feel like normal again.

“I only got my first shot, so we got my second shot today,” Anderson said. “So if somebody gets COVID in the class, we don’t have to quarantine.”

The Silver Rail 4th grader was one of maybe five people we saw at the Deschutes County Library clinic Wednesday afternoon.

The Downtown Bend location that has seen steady turnout, but nothing like during peak pandemic.

“Over the last month or so it’s been pretty similar,” Shannon Walker, public health nurse said. “The pace has been the same, it is down from the high in November.”

Case counts have been on the decline for the last seven weeks and local health officials say vaccinations are to thank.

Deschutes County has the 6th highest vaccination rate per capita in the state at over 68%, most people now are looking for a booster dose.

Local clinics continue to be available at the Deschutes Public Library, Larkspur Community Center, Mosaic Medical, St. Charles, Summit Medical, and High Lakes Health Care to name a few.

The drive thru vaccination clinic at the Redmond Fairgrounds, however, served its last patients on Tuesday.

“Consistency is important,” Walker said. “Especially with the fairgrounds closing, I think we’ll see an uptick in people coming into Bend to get the vaccine.”

A majority of the doses the county still has on hand expire in May.

2200 doses of 12+ Pfizer expiring 5/31/22

1100 doses of Moderna expiring 5/5/2022

1200 doses of 5-11yr old Pfizer expiring 5/31/2022

480 doses of 5-11yr old Pediatric Pfizer expiring 4/30/22

150 doses of J&J expiring 6/7/2022

Walker says the goal is to be good stewards of the vaccine, wasting as little as possible.

“So we share with other community partners sometimes if we need to,” Walker said. “But really it’s drawing on demand.”

A demand that may not be as strong, but is still there for those who choose to get the shot.