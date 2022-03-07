Local, US gas prices jump to record highs on talk of banning Russian oil

Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.

Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war.

Auto club AAA says the U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday.

The price of regular broke $4 a gallon on Sunday for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Things are worse in Oregon where AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular is $4.51.

In Deschutes County, the average price is $4.56.

In Bend, the average price of 4.58 is the highest ever recorded, according to AAA.

The previous high was $4.35 on June 20, 2008.