▶️ Local Ukrainian woman watches, worries for family in Odessa

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

With the dim television light illuminating her face, Natalia Dolgopolova watches in worry as her home country of Ukraine burns under Russian invasion.

Since the recent Russian attacks on her home country, fear of what will happen to her family plague her thoughts.

“My sister texted me just this morning again,” Dolgopolova said. “They were hiding in a bathtub because of the sirens.”

Throughout the day, Dolgopolova and her son Daniel watch coverage from Ukraine from their home in Bend.

“When they attacked, of course, I was still surprised. I didn’t think they would, just because I believe in humanity,” Dolgopolova said.

She told me she isn’t sure how the country will be able to rebuild its diverse beauty from the ashes of war.

Dolgopolova left her native city of Odessa in 1999 after marrying a Bend man, but most of her family still lives in Ukraine including her mother who just had hip surgery.

“She was just out of the hospital just three days before this happened,” Dolgopolova said, “So she’s not even able to walk downstairs and we live on the 14th floor.”

Now her mother and sister hide in the bathtub to shelter from Russian bombings, while her niece joins other Ukrainian civilians.. fighting the Russians.

“She volunteered,” Dolgopolova said, “She said ‘you go take care of my child. I’m going to do that.’”

She grew up when Ukraine was part of the soviet union and told stories of Soviet propaganda, mistreatment of Ukrainians by the Russian government, and the fear of a world power grasping for more.

“Because if those things happen and they come and they install their will,” Dolgopolova said, “Bring Ukraine into submission; that’s going to be a terrible thing for the whole world. That is going to be when I’ll really be scared because they’re not going to stop there.”

She also told us about the resolve of her people and the Ukrainians who keep fighting.

“If you choose between freedom and bread, you will not have no freedom nor bread,” Dolgopolova said, “I am proud of Ukrainians that they always chose freedom.”

Freedom fought for on the front lines with volunteer soldiers including the current and former president of Ukraine.

“I am so proud of those soldiers,” Dolgopolova said, “They are real warriors and thank god for them. They give me hope.”

Dolgopolova exchanges messages with her family in Odesa every few hours.