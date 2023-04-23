Local scouts hold food drive for Redmond food bank

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A group of local boy scouts held food drives in Central Oregon Saturday.

Redmond’s BSA Scout Troop 27 and Cub Scout Pack 27 were out in the parking lots of Safeway and Grocery Outlet in Redmond collecting food donations from the public.

Hayden Pordom, boy scout from Troop 27 says, “It helps the community by letting people who are in need be able to feel more part of the community by people donating to them.”

It’s part of “Scouting for Food” an annual food drive which BSA and Cub Scouts hold nationwide.

Pordom also says that for him “it feels pretty good to know that people are willing to donate to people they don’t know.”

The scouts delivered their donations to the Redmond Community Food Pantry the same day.

According to a press release, in 2021 donated items weighed a combined amount of 2,000+ lbs in Redmond alone.