Local school districts aware of TikTok posts warning of threats nationwide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon school districts alerted parents Thursday that they are talking with local law enforcement about widely-shared TikTok posts that warn of shooting and bomb threats at schools across the country Friday.

In the letter to parents, Bend-La Pine Schools said law enforcement does not believe any of the posts originated locally and they have no evidence to believe that the threat is credible.

The posts circulating online warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.

Across the country, the threats have many educators on edge, as they circulated in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, which has been followed by copycat threats to schools.

TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.

Redmond School District officials told parents school will go on as scheduled, but they are taking the threats seriously.

“We have been in touch with the Redmond Police Department regarding the post, and though the department has no evidence that the threat is credible, there may be an increased police presence in our school buildings tomorrow,” the letter said.

The posts follow a disturbing trend that has had students acting out in response to social media challenges.

“If you or your student is aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please contact local law enforcement at 541-693-6911, a school staff member, or report a tip through SafeOregon,” the Bend-La Pine letter states. “SafeOregon gives students, parents, schools and their communities a way to report safety threats or potential acts of violence.