▶️ Bend resident raises $15,000 for charity with 40-mile run

Bend resident and FootZone employee Mark Stockamp was originally signed up to run the Peterson Ridge 40 Mile Rumble on April 26. But when the race was canceled due to COVID-19, Stockamp decided to still run the 40 miles and raise money for a local charity while doing it.

This past weekend, Stockamp blew his original fundraising goal of $1,000 out of the water by raising more than $15,000 for the local non-profit NeighborImpact. He ran the 40 miles near Lava Butte on Saturday with friends and family cheering him on.

“The first 25 miles felt pretty great,” Stockamp said. “When I turned around and had to run back toward home over Lava Butte again, the quads were a little achy, the feet were uncomfortable, but I was running with a purpose. I had a reason to be moving out there.”

More information on Stockamp’s run is available on the fundraiser’s Facebook page.