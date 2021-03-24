Local resorts begin seasonal hiring; tourists expected to return this summer

Central Oregon’s destination resorts are busy trying to fill seasonal positions as the summer tourism season approaches with reduced COVID restrictions and a sense things are returning to normal.

Sunriver Resort announced Wednesday it was seeking 400 employees for positions at restaurants, the spa, four golf courses, the marina and elsewhere.

General Manager Tom O’Shea said the hiring numbers are consistent with years past.

“It will be business as usual under our current market conditions, significant growth in leisure travel, with a recovery period for group and catering that will start this summer and lead into next year,” he said. “Overall a fairly typical summer with lots of visitors.”

Black Butte Ranch outside of Sisters and Pronghorn east of Bend also have dozens of similar openings posted on their websites.

Part and full-time seasonal positions at Sunriver include culinary and housekeeping staff, marina, golf services and shop attendants, greenskeepers, guest services, spa service providers, pool and recreation ambassadors, food and beverage, management and more.

Sunriver recently expanded its Cove Aquatic Center and expects it to be busy for the Memorial Day holiday so immediate help is needed for lifeguards, front desk and food service staff there.

“We are looking for candidates who work well as part of a team, and who are focused on delivering high-quality experiences to our guests each and every time they visit,” said Lindsay Borkowski, Sunriver Resort director of sales and marketing. “Working at a destination resort like Sunriver certainly has its perks. Not only do we offer competitive wages and a welcoming atmosphere, working at Sunriver is quite possibly one of the most fun jobs someone can have during their career.”

The resort’s mass hiring underscores a need across the region as local businesses begin reopening after months of COVID restrictions.

“Now Hiring” signs are posted all over the area outside of restaurants and bars while dozens of new postings are added online every day.

Bend Parks and Rec also recently announced it was hiring more than 35 employees as more programs open up.

Sunriver is accepting online applications and will host an in-person job fair on April 14th from 4-6 p.m. in the Homestead Building.

Hiring will be done on the spot, and wages for some positions start at $17 per hour.

Applicants must be age 15+ to work at Sunriver Resort, and not all positions require candidates to have previous experience.

For more information and to apply for current job openings, visit www.sunriverresort.com.

Black Butte Ranch officials say it will not host a job fair to fill its roughly 60 positions, but the openings can be found at https://www.blackbutteranch.com/the-ranch/jobs/