Local police say 2 other stabbings, Idaho killings unrelated

by The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, Moscow police and federal agents continue to follow leads, but on Friday they ruled out any connection to two other stabbings in the Pacific Northwest.

Police say they’ve received inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington.

They’ve also were asked about the 2021 double stabbing in Salem, Oregon.

Police say the cases share similarities with the Idaho homicides, but they don’t appear related.

The four students were found dead Nov. 13 in a rental house near campus.

A county coroner says they were likely asleep when they were attacked.

No suspect has been identified.