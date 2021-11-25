Local Pearl Harbor survivor hopes to attend 80th anniversary; you can help

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A local Pearl Harbor survivor hopes to go to Oahu for the 80th anniversary of the attacks – and you can help him get there.

Dick Higgins – also known as “Gramps” – is 100 years old.

Higgins’ granddaughter Angela, along with her husband and their two kids, are planning to be in Hawaii on December 7th for the ceremony.

When we first met the family five years ago, they were getting ready to head over for the 75th anniversary.

Since then, making it to the 80th has been their goal.

Flying a family of four, plus Gramps, to Hawaii is not cheap.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to make sure they could make the historic ceremony.

