▶️ Local nonprofit boxing gym seeks help with permitting fees

A nonprofit boxing gym in Bend is hoping to become a beacon for students of all ages.

But, they need a zoning permit from the city to continue their work.

“We’ve got some great kids that need to be here. I mean this is where they need to be working and boxing is a great sport to teach discipline, confidence, and hard work,” said Rod Smith, the owner of the Bend Boxing Club.

Smith, a former professional boxer, originally rented the location near American Lane for steel work.

Having owned the club since 2002, Smith saw this new space had potential for a heavy hitting impact on local youth.

“It’s simpler than trying to find something else in Bend, Oregon right now,” Smith said.

The cost of approving his gym in an industrial area would be near $3,000, so Smith’s friends set up a Go Fund Me to cover the permit and other expenses.

“The city of Bend has been great and they’re ready to do it, I just need to give them money for the permit,” Smith said.

Bend Boxing Club operates entirely off volunteer work, with Smith welding the cage for boxing bags himself.

Most of the equipment is donated, and as Smith toured the building, he expressed more is needed for the 30 to 40 kids that attend classes.

The club is also looking to partner with High Desert Middle School and Band of Brothers to provide scholarships for veterans and students to attend classes.

Though Smith admitted he isn’t quite sure how GoFundMe works, he said he’s grateful for those that have donated so far and hopes he can do something to thank them.

The club has $1,000 of it’s $8,000 goal and to show people what the program is all about, they’re hosting a sparring showcase on March 19th.