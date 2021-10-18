Local men hop on stationary bikes for breast cancer fundraiser

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Music, laughter, and the sounds of speedy wheeling filled the air at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend on Sunday.

The American Cancer Society hosted a fundraising event for their “Real Men Wear Pink of Central Oregon” campaign.

A group of local guys took to stationary bikes to raise some money for the fight against breast cancer.

“The Real Men Wear Pink of Central Oregon campaign is where men in the community get together and fundraise for the fight against breast cancer,” Associated Director of Development for Oregon and Southwest Washington Brenda Webber said. “And all funds are restricted to American Cancer Society-funded research for breast cancer and related breast cancer programs and services.”

Embark Fitness provided the bikes for participants and instructors to lead the group.

Businesses paid $1,000 to sponsor the event, and many of them nominated candidates to bike on their behalf.

Through the end of November, participants in the campaign will aim to reach a fundraising goal of $2,500 per person.

“We tried to do it last year and there were so many things that limited us,” Webber said. “The fact that we’re all here, we’re outside, everyone’s just showing up and signing up like crazy, and they’re having fun.”

Real Estate Broker Eric Wilson from Remax Key Properties was nominated by his coworkers to hop on the bike.

“It’s great, it adds another level of interest to riding a bike which I like doing anyway, so if I can do that for a great cause, all the better,” he said.

Human Bean is the campaign’s main “Pink Diamond” level sponsor, and all of their Central Oregon locations will be donating their proceeds to the American Cancer Society this Friday.

For more information or to donate to the campaign, visit realmenwearpinkacs.org/centralor.