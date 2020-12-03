Local ice rinks dealing with COVID restrictions; Redmond rink won’t open this winter

COVID restrictions are putting an unwelcomed freeze on local ice rinks.

Public skating sessions at The Pavilion in Bend still aren’t allowed under the state’s new rules – at least until after Dec. 17th.

The region’s oldest rink at 7th Mountain Resort hopes to open up on a reservation-only basis later this week.

The Village at Sunriver’s rink is open but also requires reservations this year.

And in Redmond, the downtown rink won’t open at all this winter due to COVID restrictions.