Local health officials launch new phone line devoted to COVID-19

St. Charles Health System and Deschutes County Health Services on Tuesday joined together to open a new phone line dedicated to questions about COVID-19.

The free phone line is available to people in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The line will be staffed by caregivers and county health services professionals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Deschutes County Health Services to offer this new service to our community to help address this evolving issue and provide up-to-date information and resources,” said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System Public Information Officer.

Phone line: 541-699-5109

As of Tuesday morning, six people in Deschutes County and 47 people in Oregon have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.