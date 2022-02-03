▶️ Local health officials ‘cautiously optimistic’ about COVID case decline

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Things are looking up and trending down.

COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County fell about 27% last week, but will the decline continue?

St. Charles senior data scientist Dr. Mike Johnson says he is cautiously optimistic.

“There is really strong evidence that we are on the downside of this Omicron surge,” Johnson said. “And surprisingly, a little ahead of schedule, and ahead of the rest of the state. Which is unique.”

Central Oregon did not reach the peak that was originally predicted, which Johnson thought would happen next week.

“We expected that peak to reach nearly 130 patients,” Johnson said. “Or just over 130 patients in the hospital.”

However, a decline does not mean hospitalizations are even close to zero.

“We had an average of 85 patients a day over the past two weeks,” Johnson said. “We expect to still have 65 patients a day over the next two weeks.”

Johnson wants residents to keep in mind that the number you may see regarding St. Charles COVID patients tends to be the “midnight census number.”

The midnight census number represents how many COVID patients the hospital has on a calendar day minus the COVID patients discharged the same day before midnight.

“I’m doing my modeling based on patient throughput, the total number of patients that occupy bed on that day” Johnson said. “The numbers for patient throughput have been fairly consistently dropping over the past five days. Whereas the midnight census numbers, people see that and it’s a little alarming, but we had fewer patients in the hospital. We just didn’t discharge as many.”

As for any decline we are seeing, Johnson says COVID booster doses are playing a big part.

“Central Oregon, Deschutes County in particular, we have 37% of our total population boosted,” Johnson said. “That’s slightly more than half of all people who have had one dose.”

Johnson adds that COVID data is relative, but if the community keeps doing its part, a continuous downward trend is more likely to happen.

“Nearly 75% of all of Central Oregon is vaccinated,” Johnson said. “That’s helpful.”