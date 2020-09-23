Local health experts say portion of Sept. COVID cases linked to Labor Day and travel

Local health experts say Labor Day Weekend and travel has caused a surge in COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County.

At a Deschutes County Commissioners Meeting Wednesday, Nahad Sadr-Azodi, director of public health for Deschutes County Health Services, said more than one-third of cases in September are from people who traveled recently.

35 percent of cases had a history of travel in September, which is up from 24 percent in August.

“We are seeing clear patterns around some holiday events for example,” Sadr-Azodi said. “Or some celebrations where we get together and we’re not adhering to some of those precautionary measures. And those choices and behaviors definitely impact then the way the virus is transmitted.”

Sadr-Azodi said they’ve also seen an uptick in unknown linkages in September, meaning more people don’t know how they got the virus.

35 percent of cases in September had no clear link to another case. That percent is up from 20 percent in August.