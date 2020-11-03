▶️ Local health experts ask public to stay strong through ‘COVID fatigue’

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

A sense of overwhelming uncertainty.

That’s how Janice Garceau, Deschutes County Behavioral Health Services director, defines “COVID fatigue.”

“People are getting a lot of information about serious subjects,” Garceau said. “About which we have to wait to know more.”

Garceau said, while this isn’t a clinical phenomenon, we’re not used to living for so long in a semi-crisis mode.

Plus, the election and other serious events compound the mental exhaustion.

“Even the fire events, while they have long-term consequences, there’s this intense period of activity and then there’s recovery,” Garceau said. “We are in a sustained period of intense activity, around a subject that we are still understanding.”

Garceau thinks of COVID fatigue like a marathon.

If you feel yourself slowing down, it’s not the time to get comfortable.

“This is actually the time headed into the winter months that we know already, when we’re seeing an up-tick in cases,” Garceau said. “We have to be extra vigilant.”

How do you get through the fatigue?

Garceau suggests exercise, seeking help if needed and doing your part to stop the spread.

“Whether it’s as simple as wearing a mask to protect the vulnerable, or getting involved as a volunteer, these are the things we want to look back on someday as a success,” Garceau said.